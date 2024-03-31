Who the Duke basketball team should be concerned about in the Elite 8
The Blue Devils already know the scouting report on NC State
The two sides are familiar with each other. It will be the third meeting of the season on Sunday afternoon (5:05 p.m. ET, CBS) between the Duke basketball team and the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
The Blue Devils got the better of the Wolfpack in its first meeting in Raleigh, which was in early March, winning by 15 points behind a 12-point differential in the second half.
It was very different in the second meeting between the teams, just one week later in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals, when NC State turned the table on Duke, stunning the Blue Devils and jumpstarting its March Madness run.
Kevin Keatts' team was playing its third game in as many days, compared to Duke's first of the postseason.
DJ Burns has been the name that has received the most recognition for the Wolfpack during this postseason run, despite scoring just four points in the team's upset victory over Marquette in the Sweet 16.
Burns scored 27 points on 12-of-19 shooting in Duke's victory over NC State and recorded just 10 points when the Wolfpack stunned the Blue Devils.
DJ Horne put up 18 points against the Blue Devils in the ACC Tournament after missing the opening game on Tuesday due to an injury. He only played 20 minutes against Syracuse when he returned, but was a full-go against the Blue Devils.
He had 19 points against the Golden Eagles on Friday night.
Horne, averaging 16.8 points per game, and Burns, averaging 12.6 points per game, are the leading scorers for North Carolina State while Casey Morsell and Jayden Taylor are the two other players who are averaging at least double figuers at 11.5 and 11.4 points per contest, respectively.
The Blue Devils will have a major challenge trying to slow the hot streak of the Wolfpack and punch its ticket to the Final Four.