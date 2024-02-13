Which Duke football players were invited to the 2024 NFL Combine
Three Duke Blue Devil football players will be participating in this year's NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
Each year, the NFL Scouting Combine is one of the most intriguing events of the offseason as fans from across the country tune in to see how players from their favorite schools test in front of executives and scouts from across the NFL.
Though the 2023 Duke football team was not loaded with NFL prospects there will be three players for Blue Devil fans to watch when the combine begins later this month.
The Duke football players that will be at the 2024 NFL Combine
Graham Barton, DeWayne Carter, and Jacob Monk will all be participating in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
Barton is a 6-5, 314-pound offensive tackle who started nine games for the Blue Devils at left tackle in 2023. This fall, he was named an American Football Coaches Association and Phil Steele Publications All-America selection and was a First Team All-ACC recipient.
Scouts will love his relentless motor and ability to finish blocks. He also has a perfect frame to play tackle in the NFL as he should be able to put on more weight and not lose any agility.
Also, Barton has great football I.Q. He also spent time at center during his Duke career showcasing his ability to play multiple positions.
However, his wingspan is just average for a tackle. Therefore, some teams might view him as a guard or center, more than a tackle.
Carter is a 6-3, 305-pound redshirt senior defensive tackle from Ohio, who tallied 41 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, four pass breakups, one blocked kick, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown in 2023.
A team captain for three years, he's strong enough to hold up against double teams and play the run. He can also shed blocks or anchor down to fill a gap.
His quick reaction time allows him to get into the backfield where he can cause problems. He also has enough speed to pursue plays from the backside.
On the other hand, he's not a bendy athlete, something NFL teams covet in defensive linemen. Carter must also demonstrate that he's got the ability to use his hand effectively at the next level.
Monk, a 6-3, 320-pound All-ACC honoree in 2023, was arguably the anchor of Duke's O-line this past fall. Now, he'll be able to showcase himself at the combine.
According to GoDuke.com, "he anchored a Blue Devil offensive line that ranked second in the ACC and tied for 31st nationally in tackles for loss allowed (4.77 per game), third in the league and tied for 24th nationally in sacks allowed (1.31 per game) and fourth in the conference and tied for 31st nationally in rushing touchdowns (26). This two-time team captain concluded his Blue Devil tenure with 3,777 snaps in 59 career games played."
When is the 2024 NFL Combine?
The NFL Combine will take place from February 27 - March 4 in Indianapolis Indiana. It will be broadcast on the NFL Network.
- Thursday, February 29th, 3 pm ET – Defensive Linemen, Linebackers
- Friday, March 1st, 3 pm ET – Defensive Backs, Tight Ends
- Saturday, March 2nd, 1 pm ET – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs
- Sunday, March 3rd, 1 pm ET – Offensive Linemen