When Was the Last Time Duke Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win March Madness)
Not many people believed in the Duke Blue Devils ahead of this year's NCAA Tournament. They stumbled in the final two games of the season, losing to UNC in the regular season finale and then falling to NC State in their first game of the ACC Tournament.
Now, they're all of a sudden looking like dark horse contenders for the national title after beating up No. 13 Vermont and No. 12 James Madison in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
So now that we have a break before they take on No. 1 Houston in the Sweet 16, let's take a look at the last time Duke won the National Championship and their odds to win it in 2024.
When was Duke's last NCAA Tournament Title?
Duke made it to the Final Four in the 2022 NCAA Tournament but lost to its rival, North Carolina. We don't have to go too far back before that to find the last time they won the National Title.
They did it in the 2015 NCAA Tournament after the 2014-15 season. The Blue Devils took down No. 7 Michigan State in the Final Four and then beat No. 1 Wisconsin in the National Championship Game, beating them by a final score of 68-63.
Duke has won five National Championships, which is tied with UConn for the fourth most in the country. UCLA (11), Kentucky (8), and UNC (6) are the three schools with more national championships than Duke.
Duke is strong dark horse to win 2024 NCAA Tournament
Duke has the ninth-best odds to win the National Championship heading into the Sweet 16. FanDuel Sportsbook has Duke's odds set at +2300 to bring home the title, which is an implied probability of 4.17%.
Duke's odds are as long as they are largely due to the Blue Devils having to play arguably the best team in the country in No. 1 Houston in the Sweet 16. If they can get past them, their odds will be cut in half ahead of the Elite 8. Right now, if you were to bet $100 on Duke to win the title, you'd win a profit of $2300 if they're able to pull it off.
Duke is currently third on the odds list to win the South Region behind Houston and Marquette, but well ahead of NC State.
Duke is set as a 4.5-point underdog to Houston in the Sweet 16 on Friday night. The Blue Devils will face the winner of Marquette and NC State if they're able to upset the Cougars.
