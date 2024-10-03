What to watch during Duke basketball scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness
Freshmen guard duo gets to prove hype was justified
Again, it's only a scrimmage against other members of the team but there has been a lot of buzz circulating around Darren Harris and Kon Knueppel throughout the offseason.
Each player raved about Knueppel's abilities on the court while coaches and media members who have been able to view practice this fall have echoed the same sentiments. Now, it's time for fans to experience those same emotions.
At this moment, Knueppel is likely to be in Duke's opening night starting lineup and some said that he could be the second best player on the team behind Cooper Flagg. It's a lot to live up to but Flagg and Knueppel could be the next great Blue Devil rookie duo.
As for Darren Harris, he is another decorated shooter at the high school level but got off to a slow start at Duke after suffering a broken hand during offseason workouts. He missed most of the summer but in returning for fall practice he torched the nets, making 8-of-8 3-pointers in a controlled scrimmage.
Shooting like that will earn you playing time no matter what. Can it continue? We will find out shortly.
Khaman Maluach's defensive abilities
There are a lot of people excited about the potential that Duke rookie center Khaman Maluach brings to the floor standing at 7-foot-1. However, not many people have seen him log a substantial amount of minutes on the court since he's an international prospect.
The intangibles are there and it will be a process for him to learn and put it all together on the court but seeing what Maluach can do at this early of a time in the season will be one of the biggest things that fans are looking for in the scrimmage.
Countdown to Craziness begins on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 p.m. ET and fans can watch on ACC Network Extra. The scrimmage between the Duke basketball team is expected to begin approximately one hour after the start of the event.