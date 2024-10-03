What to watch during Duke basketball scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness
The long offseason has finally ended and the Duke basketball team returns to the court on Friday night for its annual Countdown to Craziness.
It will only be two more weeks until the Blue Devils play an opponent when Lincoln (Pa.), a Division II school, comes to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, October 19 which will be followed by a charity exhibition against Arizona State on Sunday, October 27.
However, Duke fans get its first introduction to this year's version of the team that only returns two scholarship players from last season's roster -- Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster -- and finally get to meet a loaded freshmen class as well as high impact transfers.
Jon Scheyer has experienced a lot of success in his first two years as the head coach of the Blue Devils, winning an ACC Tournament Championship in his debut season in addition to an Elite Eight berth in his second season.
Now, the expectations are higher entering this year than either of his first two seasons and the pressure to deliver will be squarely on the shoulders of the Blue Devil leader.
Here are some things to watch when the team takes the floor on Friday night.
Cooper Flagg finally plays in a Duke basketball jersey
Cooper Flagg has been in the spotlight since his freshman year of high school in Maine. His stardom grew as he transferred to Montverde Academy (Fla.) and reached its peak last summer when he dominated the AAU circuit.
His recruitment was quiet but gathered a lot of publicity as he chose between Duke and UConn but since he has arrived in Durham this summer his aura has continued to grow.
Now he takes the floor inside Cameron Indoor Stadium wearing a Blue Devil jersey for the first time and even if he doesn't create a major highlight or stuff the stat sheet, the Cooper Flagg era has arrived and should only bring good things to the program.