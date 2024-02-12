Wake Forest vs. Duke Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Feb. 12
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Duke vs. Wake Forest on Monday night,
By Reed Wallach
Duke remained in striking distance of the top spot in the ACC with a double digit home win against Boston College over the weekend.
The Blue Devils stay at at Cameron Indoor Stadium for a Monday night matchup against Wake Forest, who bolster one of the best offenses in the country and are trending towards an NCAA Tournament berth. The Demon Deacons have been able to put up monster offensive numbers, but can the team hold up on the road, where the team has seen a significant drop-off in play?
Let's dive into how to bet on this Monday night matchup with our full betting preview, starting with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook!
New FanDuel Sportsbook users can sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets when they win their first wager of just $5!
Wake Forest vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total
Duke vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends
- Wake Forest is 1-6 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Duke is 12-10 ATS as favorites this season
- Wake Forest is 2-5 ATS on the road this season
- Wake Forest has gone OVER in 14 of 23 games this season
Wake Forest vs. Duke How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Wake Forest Record: 16-7
- Duke Record: 18-5
Wake Forest vs. Duke Key Players to Watch
Wake Forest
Hunter Sallis: The Gonzaga transfer has quickly emerged as one of the most prolific threats in the ACC to score. He is shooting 40% from beyond the arc while averaging north of 18 points per game. The junior wing is fresh off a 33-point outing against North Carolina State and will look to essentially lock the Demon Deacons spot in the NCAA Tournament with an upset win.
Duke
Kyle Filipowski: The Blue Devils big man had a quiet game over the weekend, scoring 16 points on 46% shooting with only one rebounds, but the team still hung 80 points on an out-matched BC team. However, this can be a big game around the rim for the sophomore as Wake Forest is 10th in ACC 2-point field goal percentage.
Wake Forest vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
This is a battle of the two tops offenses in ACC play, according to KenPom, but I'm going to advise taking the under on Monday night.
Wake Forest is a devastating offense in the open court, ranking 107th in adjusted tempo this season, but Duke is an elite transition defense that makes teams work through its progressions on offense and struggle to get quality looks. Duke is outside the top 300 in nationally in tranistion rate frequency, per ShotQuality, and is top 10 in points allowed per possession.
Wake Forest is going to need to operate in the half court in this game, where the team is outside the top 200 in points per possession.
Meanwhile, Wake Forest does an excellent job along the perimeter, 23rd in open 3 rate frequency according to SQ, which can make it difficult for the Blue Devils offense to get unlocked, ranking 29th in three-point percentage.
The Blue Devils offense should be able to operate just fine against Wake Forest's defense that doesn't pressure the ball very well (242nd in turnover percentage), but I believe this game is going to have limited possessions in order to clear a number this high.
My favorite bet is on the under on Monday.
PICK: UNDER 151.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!