Why VJ Edgecombe is a must get for the Duke basketball program
The Duke basketball program made the Top-3 finalists for top recruiting target VJ Edgecombe
By Pablo Cong
The buzz is on the recruiting trail now and where Duke basketball target VJ Edgecombe will attend college next year.
With some real heavyweights as his finalists, he trimmed his Top-3 to Duke, Kentucky, and Baylor earlier this week as he will have a tough decision to make.
Florida, Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, St. Johns, UConn and the NBA G League Ignite were cut from his initial group of finalists -- which did not include Kentucky after the Wildcats were late to extend an offer to the 5-star recruit.
He's currently a Top-5 player, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and his rise has been incredible.
Edgecombe started in the 150's in the rankings during his sophomore year but he made vast improvements in his game, which led to him being coveted by almost every major high program.
The 6-foot-5 recruit is a highly athletic and powerful guard who plays with passion and basketball intelligence. He had a big junior year at Long Island Lutheran (NY) and on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, where he saw a big jump in his ranking.
VJ Edgecombe's multifaceted game is a blend of dynamic skills, athleticism, speed, and finesse, making it easy to see why his final three suitors covet him.
His shot creation and playmaking abilities have substantially evolved; he doesn't rely on the buzzword "wiggle." Instead, Edgecombe uses fundamental moves coupled with an elite first step and burst, allowing him to get past defenders to get into his offense.
Edgecombe's exceptional athleticism and strength set him apart, allowing him to finish above the rim with authority and power through contact, adding a physical dimension to his game. A highlight waiting to unfold in transition, he can lead a break and make a great decision or run the lanes and finish with power and finesse.
Amidst all these attributes, Edgecombe's most significant strides have come in his shooting, showcasing improvements in shooting on the move or off the dribble, an invaluable skill at the higher levels of basketball.
The Blue Devils have four Crystal Ball predictions, with the latest coming just a few days ago, but his recruitment is fluid.
The fit is evident at Duke; Jon Scheyer has changed the style of play, promoting more of a pro-style, open ball-screen, spaced offense with a lot of freedom for the guards, which has to be appealing to players.
Even with Edgecombe acknowledging that Duke is bringing in a big recruiting class -- mostly comprised of guards and wings -- which some might think should scare him away, I still believe he will choose...drumroll please...Duke.