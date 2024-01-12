VJ Edgecombe ready to announce decision between Duke basketball, Baylor, and Kentucky
The Duke basketball program will quickly learn if its going to add VJ Edgecombe to its recruiting class.
The Duke basketball program could be landing another 5-star recruit this weekend as VJ Edgecombe will announce his decsion on Sunday night, he told Joe Tipton of On3.
Edgecombe, a standout at Long Island Lutheran (NY), narrowed his finalists down to Duke, Baylor, and Kentucky in late December after initially releasing his Top-10 finalists.
He took an official visit to Duke on October 20, which was the program's Countdown to Craziness, and Cooper Flagg and Patrick Ngongba II, who were both uncommitted at the time, were also in Durham for the weekend.
Flagg and Ngongba have both committed to the Blue Devils and the sense around the recruiting world was that Edgecombe was also close to committing shortly after his visit but was advised to go through the rest of the process.
Duke is still viewed as the favorite to land VJ Edgecombe and perhaps his decision to make his commitment on Sunday night during the 7:30 p.m. ET game (ESPN2) at the HoopHall Classic, which features Cooper Flagg, could bode well in favor of the Blue Devils.
Head coach Jon Scheyer has been rumored to be attending HoopHall on Monday to watch Edgecombe, along with other Blue Devil recruits, although those plans have yet to be confirmed after Friday's news that an announcment is coming on Sunday.
However, if those plans remain intact it only strengthens the belief that Duke will add another 5-star to its top ranked recruiting class.
VJ Edgecombe, listed at 6-foot-5, is ranked as the No. 5 player in the Class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Compostite rankings, and the top player in the state of New York.
The Blue Devils already have five Top-60 recruits in its class with Cooper Flagg, Isaiah Evans, Kon Knueppel, Patrick Ngongba, and Darren Harris.
Harris is ranked the lowest out of all the Duke signees and the addition of Edgecombe would give the program five Top-20 high school players.