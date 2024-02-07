UNC loses immediately following victory over Duke basketball team
They call it the 'Duke Hangover' but it might have just been a regular hangover for the North Carolina Tar Heels on Tuesday night.
After celebrating its 93-84 victory over the Blue Devils for the last three days, the Clemson Tigers shocked the No. 3 'Heels, 80-76, in front of the Dean Dome crowd.
Clemson (15-7, 5-6 ACC) jumped out to a 17-4 lead before North Carolina finally woke up and started to fight back.
The Tar Heels made it a nine point game, 43-34, at halftime and tied the score at 70 with 4:17 remaining before the Tigers rattled off a 7-0 run to secure the victory.
It's the second loss in three games for North Carolina (18-5, 10-2 ACC) and, once again, opens up the race for the ACC regular season title and No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.
The offense was not nearly as efficient for the Tar Heels as it was against Duke, shooting just 36.9-percent from the floor against Clemson compared to the 50-percent on Saturday against the Blue Devils, and its defense wasn't able to force turnovers and score easy points in transition.
Armando Bacot continued his strong play with 24 points and 13 rebounds while RJ Davis added 22 points, four rebounds, and five assists but Harrison Ingram, while efficient, was not close to being as explosive as he was against Duke.
Ingram finished with just 11 points and six rebounds on Tuesday night on 4-of-7 shooting when he was 8-of-12 for 21 points and 13 rebounds on Saturday.
North Carolina was also without Seth Trimble, who added 10 points against the Blue Devils, with an upper body injury.
The loss now gives No. 9 Duke (16-5, 7-3 ACC) a reminder that it has to come out strong and play a quality game when it takes the floor on Wednesday night (9:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network) against Notre Dame (7-15, 2-9 ACC).