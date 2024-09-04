Top Recruits Have Special Visit Weekend to Duke
By Hugh Straine
Brothers Cameron and Cayden Boozer took their official visit together at Duke this past weekend, the same weekend that Duke hosted their annual Pro Devils Day for alumni. Some former Blue Devils that attended include Shane Battier, Derek Lively II, Jahlil Okafor, and Coach K.
Cameron is the #2 recruit and Cayden is the #17 recruit in the 2025 ESPN Top 100, both attending Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Florida. Obviously, both have been linked to Duke since the starts of their recruitment processes due to the legacy their father, Carlos, left in Durham. In three years at Duke, Boozer averaged 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and a block before being selected 35th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2002 NBA Draft.
Both being top twenty recruits nationally, it would make sense for the two to team up at their father's alma mater and play for Duke. Early in their high school days when they began to emerge as top prospects, it seemed to be a lock for one of if not both of them to commit to Duke. But, it seems as their high school careers move forward, that might not be the case. Both Florida and Miami are in hot pursuit to land one of or both of the twins.
So far, the two have taken visits or have visits scheduled to Duke, Miami, Florida, and Kentucky. Per 247sports.com, neither have a crystal ball prediction of where they will end up. Travis Branham of the 247sports College Basketball Show gave insight into the pair's recruiting this summer after the Nike Peach Jam.
"Miami was the leader early on in this recruitment. Now, it's sounding that things are tightening up, and this is becoming a bit of a toss up. There is one other area to monitor. There's been some buzz: is there a chance that Cayden and Cameron might actually not be a package deal for their freshman year in college?"
As the twins' senior year begins, Jon Scheyer and the rest of the coaching staff will certainly be monitoring this situation closely to land them at Duke.