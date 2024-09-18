Acaden Lewis includes Duke in final four schools
By Hugh Straine
Top-35 2025 high school prospect Acaden Lewis recently announced his final four schools in his recruitment with North Carolina, Connecticut, Duke, and Kentucky making the list. The 6' 3" 170-pound point guard is one of the top in the country, and it's a battle of blue bloods to see who will land the star.
Lewis had taken visits to Syracuse, Louisville, and Michigan along with the four schools still in contention for the star.
Lewis comes from Washington D.C. and plays his high school basketball at Sidwell Friends School.
Per On3.com, "Acaden Lewis is a crafty lefty, able to utilize and array of hesitation dribbles and changes of space to get to his spots in the half-court. A lot of Lewis' play is with his left hand, oftentimes using his right hand to set up his left. He has range that extends well beyond the arc. He is confident from deep and has footwork to create clear space with various side steps and step backs."
Lewis averaged 14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game through his junior season to go along with 1.5 steals a contest. He shot 48% from the field, 33% from three, and 83% from the free throw line. He led his high school team to a 27-4 record, winning both the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference title and DCSAA Class AA tournament championship. Lewis was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Washington D.C.
Playing AAU ball with Team Durant EYBL, Lewis impressed scouts and saw his stock rise the most with this competition. He averaged 15.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while showcasing his ability to get to the rim and run in the open floor.
The crafty combo guard skillset Lewis brings to the table, this would be a massive get for Scheyer and Co. with its backcourt of Sion James, Tyrese Proctor, and Caleb Foster all potentially on the way out after this season.