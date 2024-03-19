Three Blue Devils that have to step up for Duke to have a long March run
Duke is about to embark on its March Madness journey and for that to be a long run, these three Blue Devils need to step up.
Tyrese Proctor could live up to high expectations in March
The expectation coming into this season was that Tyrese Proctor would become one of the top point guards in America. Though he's been solid, he hasn't quite cleared that lofty bar, partially due to injury.
So far, he's put up 10.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Those numbers are only modest increases over his freshman season.
The good news is that in his last four games, Proctor has been trending upward scoring in double figures each time. However, none of those games were huge performances as he averaged 12.5 points and 4.0 assists per game during that time.
March often comes down to point guard play. Teams need that player to be the one to control the game and facilitate the offense when the pressure is on. Is Proctor ready to do that?
At times this year, he has been up to the challenge. For instance, he did put up 14 points and 3 assists against Carolina in the regular-season finale in Durham.
But at other times, he has pulled a vanishing act. That was the case at Carolina when he had only two points and two assists in 27 minutes of action.
Which Proctor will we get during March madness? The answer to that question could determine just how far the Blue Devils advance and whether the program can make it's first deep run in the post-Krzyzewski era of Duke basketball.