The top 5 running backs Duke football must face in 2024 season
Some might argue that North Carolina's Omarion Hampton will be the top RB in the nation this year. After all, the junior ran for 1,504 yards and 15 TDs a season ago while putting up over 1,700 total yards.
Of course, Duke fans likely know all about his talent given that he punished the Blue Devils for 169 yards and a TD on 31 carries last year. That was one of seven 100-yard games he put up a season ago.
This year, Hampton might be even more integral to what the Tar Heels want to do on offense. After all, the program did lose first-round NFL Draft pick Drake Maye at the QB position.
Throughout his legendary coaching career, UNC's Mack Brown has leaned heavily upon standout running backs and this year he has another to carry his offense. Last season, Hampton had 253 carries even with a future NFL QB playing in the same backfield. This year, he could be even busier and there's reason to think he could be the nation's leading rusher.