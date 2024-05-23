The top 5 running backs Duke football must face in 2024 season
When Duke travels to Atlanta on October 5, the Blue Devil defense will have to contend with one of last season's surprise stars in the ACC. Georgia Tech's Jamal Haynes returns for his junior year after a breakout 2023.
A season ago, the 5-foot-9, 180-pounder amassed 1,059 yards and seven TDs. What's surprising is that his stellar season came after he had put up no rushing yards at all in 2022 after playing wide receiver to being his college career.
He became Georgia Tech's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2017 in his first season as a running back. However, it is fair to wonder if his slight frame will allow him to be the focal point of the Yellowjacket offense.
Last year, he had no more than 19 carries in any game. Still, thanks to a yards-per-carry average of 6.1, he had four 100-yard games.
Earning third-team All-ACC honors last fall, he was one of the surprise stories for the upstart Yellowjackets. Now, it will be interesting to see if he can take another step forward in his second season at running back.