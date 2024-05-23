The top 5 running backs Duke football must face in 2024 season
In the second-to-last game of the year, stopping the run will be crucial as Duke heads to Virginia Tech. That's when the Blue Devils will have to tangle with senior RB Bhayshul Tuten.
A former transfer from North Carolina A&T, he had a solid 2023 season, his first in the ACC. He played in all 13 games racking up 863 yards on 173 attempts while amassing 10 touchdowns as he averaged 5.0 yards per carry. In addition, he caught 27 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Also, he returned two kickoffs for a TD.
The 5-foot-11, 209-pounder had four 100-yard games a season ago. However, twice he was held to below five yards in a game including -3 against NC State.
Making the Virginia Tech rushing attack all the more difficult to handle is the fact that QB Kyron Drones is also a threat to run. In fact, he racked up 818 yards and five TDs with his feet last year.
Duke will have to make a concerted effort to stop both of these ground threats when facing the Hokies. That will be tough given that both Tuten and Drones could each threaten the 1,000-yard mark this season.