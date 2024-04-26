Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans react to the drafting of Duke OL Graham Barton
Most Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans and NFL Draft experts were high on the selection of Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton in the first round of the NFL Draft.
One of the great things about the NFL Draft is that virtually every fan, from the die-hard to the casual, has an opinion on what their team ultimately does. That was certainly the case with Tampa Bay fans after the Buccaneers drafted Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton with the 26th pick in the first round on Thursday night.
It is always great to see the behind-the-scenes video of the phone call from a team to a draft prospect telling him that he is their pick and that his NFL dream has been realized. Not long after Barton's selection, the Buccaneers shared that video of Barton. Tampa fans certainly enjoyed the video and based on their comments on social media, they are excited about the pick.
Barton then shared via the Buccaneers' official X account a short video introducing himself to Tampa fans and sharing his excitement. Tampa fans were happy to hear from their newest offensive lineman.
Not all Tampa fans were on board with this pick, though. Some fans expressed their displeasure on X right after the pick.
As for the experts and analysts, many were high on the pick. In fact, most were glowing in their praise of what Tampa did. Even Nick Saban said that Barton could be a star in the NFL.
Barton played numerous positions along the offensive line at Duke. However, he will be playing center for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht compared Barton to some of the best Buccaneer offensive linemen of all time.
Duke fans certainly will be keeping an eye on Barton's career in the NFL. Right off the bat, it appears that Barton is going to be a welcomed addition in Tampa Bay.