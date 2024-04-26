Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans react to the drafting of Duke OL Graham Barton

Buccaneers select Graham Barton, C, Duke. They just selected a perennial Pro Bowl iOL. You take him 10 out of 10 times over JPJ.



Barton is a FREAK athlete. I never dreamed of him being available at 26 and I have stated he is the only iOL I would take in the first round. pic.twitter.com/Hf1lJ62UeC