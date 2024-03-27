Strong pitching propels Duke baseball to victory over Towson
Blue Devil pitcher David Boisvert shines in first collegiate start.
In his inaugural collegiate start, David Boisvert delivered three impeccable innings on the mound, holding Towson hitless and contributing significantly to the Duke baseball team's commanding 12-2 victory, which was ended by the run rule.
The triumph propelled the Blue Devils, who recently dropped to No. 9 in the latest D1baseball.com rankings, to a 16-5 overall record.
Duke gained early momentum in the second inning, securing a substantial lead with four runs. The scoring spree commenced with Chase Krewson's timely full-count single, driving Macon Winslow across home plate.
Shortly after, a misdirected throw by Tigers pitcher Andrew Luczak allowed Krewson to advance to second base, enabling Devin Obee to notch another run for the Blue Devils.
“I thought there were some things we did really well tonight and things that we need to improve on heading into the weekend with NC State,” manager Chris Pollard said.
The youth movement is continuing for the Blue Devils, as two freshmen are continuing to impress at the early stages of the season. Krewson hit his third home run of the season, a two-run shot to right field in the seventh. AJ Gracia, meanwhile, displayed his small ball skills by reaching safely in all 21 games so far this season.
The top story was Boisvert, who has been battling injuries since coming to Durham.
“To finally be healthy now and pitching as well as he is and to go from low leverage relief situations to now being a starting pitcher is a great testament to him,” Pollard said.
The game ended by the run rule when Andrew Yu got a pinch-hit, two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to give Duke the 12-2 victory.
The Blue Devils will take this momentum up I-40 to take on NC State. The Wolfpack are entering this series with a 13-6 record, coming off an 9-8 victory over No. 13 Coastal Carolina.