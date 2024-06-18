Social media criticizes Jayson Tatum for celebration after NBA Finals victory
Jayson Tatum catapulted himself into Boston Celtics and NBA history on Monday night by capturing his first ever championship, defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games.
Tatum led Boston with 31 points, eight rebounds, and 11 assists in the series clinching victory but was not named as Finals MVP despite leading the Celtics in points, rebounds, and assists during its title run.
Nevertheless, Tatum tried to recreate some of the most iconic celebrations in NBA history after the final buzzer sounded in an ode to Celtics legend Kevin Garnett who screamed in his post-Finals televsion interview in 2008, "ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!"
Tatum, in his first comments after The Finals, screamed "We did it. WE DID IT!"
It did not take long for social media to realize what the former Blue Devil was trying to do.
Monday night was 16 years ago exactly of Garnett's iconic message and the last time the Celtics won an NBA Championship.
Jayson Tatum then headed back into the Celtics locker room where many expected him to try and recreate Kobe Bryant's iconic photo of holding the Larry O'Brien trophy in the bathroom.
Tatum idolized Bryant growing up and had workouts with him as a young player in the NBA.
He did his best to try and capture the photo outside of his locker with his foot pressed up against the wall as photographers swarmed him and his son, Deuce.
Jayson Tatum surpassed Kobe Bryant for most all-time points in the NBA Playoffs prior to turning 27 years old in Game 5 on Monday.
It was more than just iconic moments on the basketball court that Tatum tried to put his own spin on last night. When the team went out in Boston after its celebration in the arena, Tatum took the microphone on stage and dropped a line from one of the most popular sounds on social media from Kanye West.
"Everybody was wondering what would happen if we didn't win. I guess we'll never know," he said.
It will be an eventful week for Jayson Tatum and the Celtics with the team reportedly heading to Miami to celebrate as early as Tuesday before returning to Massachusetts for its parade on Friday.