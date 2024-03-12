Several Duke basketball players awarded All-ACC postseason honors
The Blue Devils received recognition for its outstanding seasons
The Duke basketball regular season might have ended on a sour note by losing to North Carolina inside Cameron Indoor Stadium but it still doesn't diminish what the players have done over the last several months.
It culminated with the ACC announcing its individual postseason awards on Monday afternoon, highlighted by a handful of Blue Devils.
Kyle Filipowski, who was named as the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, was named to the All-ACC First Team but could not live up to the early season expectations as North Carolina's RJ Davis was given the Player of the Year honors. The Duke center was the runner-up in the voting, but it was by a wide margin as Davis earned 68 votes compared to Filipowski's three.
Filipowski was the league's Rookie of the Year last season and named to the All-ACC Second Team.
Jeremy Roach, Duke's captain, was the only other member of the team to be named to either the First, Second, or Third team as the senior was placed on the All-ACC Third Team. It is the first time in his career that he's made any of the All-ACC teams.
He was an All-ACC Honorable Mention after his junior season.
Jared McCain was an easy choice for the All-ACC Freshman Team after his dazzling inaugural season in Durham and it also earned him an All-ACC Honorable Mention selection.
McCain, however, was not named as the league's Rookie of the Year. Notre Dame's Markus Burton won the award.
Caleb Foster got one vote in the race for Rookie of the Year and also saw three votes in the league's Sixth Man of the Year.
Jon Scheyer saw two votes in the ACC Coach of the Year, which was won by North Carolina's Hubert Davis.
The Blue Devils will play on Thursday night (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/2) in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament against either Syracuse, North Carolina State, or Louisville.