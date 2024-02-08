Sean Stewart caps off incredible sequence for Duke basketball with alley-oop dunk
Freshman Sean Stewart had one of his most impressive sequences for the Duke basketball team this season
The athleticism from Duke basketball freshman Sean Stewart has been very apparent since he stepped foot on campus in the summer but the biggest challenge for Jon Scheyer was been getting him to be a well-rounded player.
Sometimes everything comes together at once.
Stewart got some early action in Duke's matchup on Wednesday night against Notre Dame and the rookie didn't take long to make an impact.
With 11:35 remaining in the first half, Stewart swatted a floater from J.R. Konieczny, who grew up a Blue Devil fan, and Tyrese Proctor saved the loose ball in the corner that let the Florida native do what he does best -- run the floor.
Kyle Filipowski dropped a bounce pass for Caleb Foster and he just threw it close to the basket and let Stewart go to work as he jumped over Markus Burton and threw down the alley-oop dunk that sent Cameron into a frenzy.
It was the only two points of the half in six minutes played for Sean Stewart as he went into the locker room with the Blue Devils leading, 33-25, over the Irish.
The dunk also were the first points Stewart has scored since his two points in Duke's victory over Louisville on January 23 as he played against Clemson, Virginia Tech, and North Carolina but failed to register a point.
Entering Wednesday's matchup, the former McDonald's All-American is averaging 2.3 points and 2.7 rebounds over 7.5 minutes per game.
Duke is looking to bounce back from its loss to the Tar Heels on Saturday night and try to keep pace with the 'Heels and Virginia at the top of the conference standings.