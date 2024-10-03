Scouting report: How does Duke football take down Georgia Tech?
By Hugh Straine
Duke football looks to improve to 6-0 in year one under Manny Diaz, but the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2) stand in its way. This is certainly the toughest opponent the Blue Devils have faced this season and will be a big momentum swing on the season if Duke can again prove it can take down solid power conference opponents.
Let's take a look at what Duke needs to do to beat the Yellow Jackets.
Establish the run early and limit that of Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech ranks as the third-best run defense in the ACC allowing just about ninety rush yards a game to its opponents. It's also allowing a fifth-best in the conference 3.1 average yards per carry. For a Duke team that has found its run game over the last few weeks under lead back Star Thomas, it will be pivotal to not let the Yellow Jackets take that aspect of the game away. As a team, Duke has rushed for 451 yards total over its last three games, with mainly up-the-middle handoffs. Thomas has averaged 133 rush yards a game over his last three to go along with three touchdowns. Pounding the ball early on and making the Yellow Jackets respect that realm of Duke's offense will free up much more space in the air game. At the same time, Duke's rock solid defense will have to limit the rush of Georgia Tech's which is one of the stronger attacks in the conference. The Yellow Jackets are averaging 163 rushing yards a game and lead the ACC with fifteen rushing touchdowns. Georgia Tech's main back Jamal Haynes leads the team in attempts (58) and rushing yards (238). He's also fourth in the conference with five rushing touchdowns, scoring at least one in all but one contest this season. Aside from Haynes, the Yellow Jackets' quarterback, Haynes King, is a true-dual threat signal caller having already rushed the ball 39 times for 216 yards and four touchdowns on the season.
Force turnovers
Georgia Tech is towards the bottom of the ACC in turnovers forced with no interceptions and two fumble recoveries on the season. On the other hand, Duke has yet to have a game without a turnover forced and is sixth in the ACC in fumbles forced with six to go along with four interceptions as a team. King has thrown just one interception on the season and one of the big reasons for the Yellow Jackets' success in the early part of the season has been the ability to limit turnovers, having just two on the season. Now, it faces one of the best all-around defenses in the ACC in the Blue Devils, with a knack for getting to the ball and knocking it loose. The immense pressure this defense consistently brings can limit Haynes' ability to make timely throws and put him in uncomfortable situations.
Shut down the passing game
Duke leads the ACC in passing yards allowed per game at 155.8 and has allowed just four passing touchdowns on the season. Now, it matches up against one of the most talented quarterbacks in the conference in King. King has thrown for the third-most passing yards in the ACC and the 21st-most in the entire country at 1,274. He's 36th in the nation in passing yards per game as well, averaging 254.8. Despite throwing just six passing touchdowns on the season, his dual-threat play style and ability to limit turnovers has him performing like one of the best quarterbacks in the conference so far through the 2024 season. Duke's defensive line has had little trouble this season getting to the quarterback as it is seventh in the conference with seven sacks. Especially in the second half of games this season, Duke's defense has consistently shut down opponents from scoring. It averages 7.4 points allowed to opponents in the second half and has given up just six points total on the season in the fourth quarter. Georgia Tech is averaging 33 points per game scored while Duke is letting up just sixteen points per game on average to its opponents. Limiting King's ability to make plays in the air especially in the later stages of the game will be a huge test for the Blue Devil defense.
With a win on Saturday, Duke will become bowl-eligible as early as possible and will continue to rise in the ACC standings as it hunts for its first ACC football championship since 1989.