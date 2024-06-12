Schools that Duke fans would love to see kicked out of the ACC
Georgia Tech is an afterthought for most ACC fans
There is only one argument to keep Georgia Tech in the ACC and that is because they call the Atlanta television market home. However, they are far from the marquee draw in that city. Rather, it is Georgia out of the SEC that owns Atlanta (and the rest of the state).
Football-wise, at least the Yellowjackets have abandoned the antiquated triple-option offense. Still, though, it is a program that generates no interest among fans in the ACC or nationally.
The last time Georgia Tech found itself ranked in the final polls was 2014. Since then, the program has had six losing seasons and it has won more than seven games only once (2016).
In basketball, Georgia Tech is just as poor. With only one NCAA Tournament appearance since 2010, that once proud program is nothing but ACC fodder.
Georgia Tech has been in the ACC since 1979 and that history has allowed them to be grandfathered into the modern iteration of the league. That shouldn't be enough to keep them in the league though.
In the end, conferences are not in the business of contraction. That's bad for the bottom line in today's NCAA.
However, it is fun to think about getting rid of these programs, even if that remains only a fantasy. If the ACC could trim the fat by getting rid of some or all of the programs we've mentioned here, it would make the conference more intriguing and it would guarantee that the remaining members of the league would get a greater share of the revenue the league generates. Given how poor the ACC's media rights deal is, that wouldn't be such a bad idea.