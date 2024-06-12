Schools that Duke fans would love to see kicked out of the ACC
Boston College brings nothing to the table in any revenue sport
If you are going to be part of a conference and reap all the same benefits as your peers, then you had better bring something to the table. However, Boston College can't point to either football or basketball as an area where they add value to the SEC.
In football, they are a mediocre program. What's more, they are a boring program that generates no fan interest.
The last time the Eagles had more than seven wins in a season was in 2009. To find their last double-digit win season, you have to go back even further, to 2007. That season was the senior year of QB Matt Ryan, a future NFL MVP.
Since that season, B.C. has produced no other star players. What's more, the Eagles have averaged just 5.8 wins per year in the post-Matt Ryan era.
On the basketball front, they have been even worse as of late. The last time B.C. made the NCAA Tournament was in 2009 and they haven't won a game in the Big Dance since 2007. Since then, they've had 12 losing seasons.
Everything about Boston College is boring. Their nickname "Eagles" is as generic as possible. Their uniforms are ugly. They never make any noise on the national level in either football or basketball. Thus, no one would miss them if they were expelled from the ACC.