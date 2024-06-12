Schools that Duke fans would love to see kicked out of the ACC
Syracuse belongs in the Big East
There is no school more out of place in the ACC than Syracuse. A long-time core member of the Big East, the Orange have been in the ACC since 2012 and yet they still feel like they should be calling the Big East home.
Syracuse has no rivalries in the ACC. Sure, when former Syracuse head basketball coach Jim Boheim would bring his team to Durham to face off with Coach K and the Blue Devils, it was an intriguing event given the prestige of both coaches. However, no school in the ACC circles a date with Syracuse on the calendar regardless of the sport.
On the other hand, Big East schools such as UCONN, Georgetown, St. John's, and Providence all have history with and hatred for the Orange. That's why Syracuse should go back to that conference.
Also, we must remember that football drives the media rights deals in today's NCAA landscape. While the ACC does feature a number of basketball-first schools, such as Duke, UNC, and Louisville, football ratings are what television partners are most concerned with.
On the gridiron, Syracuse brings nothing to the table. With only two winning seasons since 2014, the Orange are as irrelevant as any program in a major conference could be.
In the Big East, football doesn't really carry much weight. In fact, several of the Big East's most notable basketball universities don't play football at the FBS level.
The Big East is where Syracuse belongs. It is a basketball-first league and that's the sport where Syracuse is has its championships and traditions. So why not just send the Orange back home where they belong?