Schools that Duke fans would love to see kicked out of the ACC
Miami fans are obnoxious and no fun to live with
No one likes a person who constantly lives in the past. That's especially true when that person is obnoxious about their past glories.
Fans of the Miami Hurricanes fit that description to a T. That's why many in the ACC would love to see the Hurricanes exiled out of the conference.
Is there a more obnoxious fan base in the country that fails to support their school in person the way Miami does? If you are going to constantly be in people's face on social media, then you might want to actually show up at your home football games and put your money where your mouth is. Miami fans don't do that as they leave Hard Rock Stadium half-empty almost every week.
What's more, Miami has nothing in recent years to crow about. The Hurricanes have not won more than eight games since 2017 and they haven't won a conference title since 2003.
Still, their fans cling to the obnoxious bravado that the program was built on in the 1980s under then-head coach Jimmy Johnson. That era of Miami football is four decades in the past yet their fans still cling to that bad boy identity despite being irrelevant nationally since the George W. Bush administration's first term.
There's just an irritating and slimy vibe that permeates Miami's fan base. It isn't a fandom that is fun to spar with but instead, it's a fandom that is trapped in the 1980s or the 2000s. That's why it would be refreshing to not have to deal with them anymore.