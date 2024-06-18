Ranking the top 5 Duke Blue Devils quarterbacks of all time
The only first-round QB ever to come from Duke, Daniel Jones tops our list. Sure, his NFL career has been a bit of a roller coaster but there's no denying that he's the most polished and talented QB that Duke has ever produced.
Jones became the starting QB as a redshirt freshman in 2016 after Thomas Sirk suffered a season-ending injury. That year, Jones started all 12 games, completing 270 of 430 passes (62.8%) for 2,836 yards, sixteen touchdowns and nine interceptions.
In 2017, he completed 230 of 413 passes (55.7%) for 2,439 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Jones was named MVP of the 2017 Quick Lane Bowl where he went 27-of-40 with 252 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 86 rushing yards from sixteen carries for one touchdown. That year, the program saw an improvement of three wins from the previous season.
During his final year in Durham, Jones passed for 2,674 yards with 22 TDs and nine picks. He finished his Duke career ranking second in pass completion percentage, second in pass completions per game (21.22), second in most games with 2+ TD passes (16), second in games with 40+ pass attempts without an INT (5), second in total offensive yards, second in total offensive plays (1,681), second in TD responsibility, tied for second in most seasons with 10+ TD passes (3), tied for second in most games with 15+ TD passes (2). All of that was done despite playing only three seasons before heading to the NFL.
Jones needs to have a strong 2024 season to cement his status as the NY Giants starter. He's been inconsistent as a professional and some in New York are ready to move on from him. However, there is no doubt that he's proven to be the best QB Duke has ever had and there is a rather wide margin between Jones and the rest of the field.