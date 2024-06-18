Ranking the top 5 Duke Blue Devils quarterbacks of all time
Once the pass-happy, spread offense craze finally reached Duke's campus, Thad Lewis was the beneficiary. Playing for legendary Blue Devil head coach David Cutcliffe, he is the program's all-time leading passer with 10,065 career yards.
All four seasons of his career, Lewis managed to pass for more than 2,100 yards and 11 TDs. He also helped take Duke from a 0-12 record as a freshman to a respectable 5-7 mark as a senior.
In 2006, Lewis passed for 2,134 yards with 11 TDs and 16 picks. A season later, he increased those numbers to 2,430 yards, 21 TDs, with 10 picks.
His junior season saw him throw for 2,171 yards and 15 TDs with six picks. That was the first year of Cutcliffe's tenure so the adjustment to the new offensive system was evident. As a senior, he had his best campaign with 3,330 yards and 20 TDs with only eight picks. As both a junior and a senior, Lewis was a second-team All-ACC selection.
As a professional, Lewis would spend a brief amount of time in the NFL. Over the course of two years, he would bounce between eight franchises appearing in seven games and throwing for 1,296 yards and five TDs with four interceptions.
There have been other QBs in Duke history with more accolades and who have won more games. However, Lewis is high on our list because of the stats he put up and because he helped bring the program from its worst season to a respectable mark in year two of the Cutcliffe era, something that wasn't easy given the state of the program at the time.