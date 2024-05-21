Ranking each Duke Blue Devil football offensive coordinator of the last decade
Topping our ranking of the Duke offensive coordinators from the past decade is Scottie Montgomery. A former wide receiver at Duke, he did a respectable job in two years with his alma mater as O.C.
In 2014, his offense ranked 66th in yards per game with 398.3 but it put up 32.4 points per game, 40th-most in the country. That year, Duke's 421 total points were the second-most the program had ever scored in a season trailing only the previous year's total.
In 2015, it could be argued that Montgomery did an even better job because he had to break in a new QB after losing two-year starter Anthony Boone. That year, he guided QB Thomas Sirk to a decent season in which he threw for 2,624 yards, 16 TDs, and eight interceptions. In all, Duke's offensive output dropped only slightly to 31.5 points per game.
Also coaching wide receivers while at Duke, Montgomery gets credit for developing former Blue Devil WR Jamison Crowder into an NFL product. In 2013, when Montgomery was just the receivers coach and not offensive coordinator, Crowder had his best college season with 1,360 yards and 8 TDs on 108 catches. A year later, he posted another 1,000-yard season and six more scores before heading to the NFL.
Year
Total Offense (National Rank)
Scoring Offense (National Rank)
2014
398.3 (66)
32.4 (40)
2015
439.4 (36)
31.5 (48)