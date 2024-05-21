Ranking each Duke Blue Devil football offensive coordinator of the last decade
Kevin Johns was the most recent man to lead the Duke offense spending the last two years under Mike Elko. It is hard to fully judge his tenure just on the numbers, though, especially in 2023 because of injuries at the QB position.
In 2022, Johns did a decent job with his offense putting up 415.7 yards per game, 43rd-most in the country. Duke also scored 32.1 points per game that year which was good for No. 38 overall.
Most of that success was due to Riley Leonard's development into one of the ACC's best QBs. He put up 3,666 total yards and 33 total touchdowns while throwing just six picks.
In 2023, Duke's offense struggled with Leonard battling injuries throughout the season and appearing in only seven games. That's why it is almost fair to toss out last fall and not hold it against Johns. In fact, that he was able to coax 26.9 points per game out of his injury-riddled offense was rather impressive.
Years
Total Offense (National Rank)
Scoring Offense (National Rank)
2022
415.7 (43)
32.1 (38)
2023
348.1 (94)
26.9 (66)