Ranking each Duke Blue Devil football offensive coordinator of the last decade
Re'quan Boyette and Jeff Faris split the offensive coordinator duties in 2021. For what it's worth, it was Faris who called the plays in addition to coaching the quarterbacks while Boyette coached the wide receivers. Either way, the results weren't great.
Duke did manage to put up a respectable 417.6 yards per game on offense, good for 54th nationally. However, that translated to only a meager 22.8 points per game, which was 102nd in the NCAA.
Faris didn't coax much out of QB Gunnar Holmberg who threw for only 2,358 yards and seven TDs while being picked off eight times. Meanwhile, Boyette's receivers were unremarkable, though better at their job than Holmberg. Jake Bobo and Jalon Calhoun each topped the 700-yard mark however between them, they scored only four TDs.
One problem that plagued Duke's offense that season was turnovers. Giving the ball away 21 times, the Blue Devils ranked 99th out of 130 teams in the nation in turnovers lost. While not all of that can be laid at the feet of the offensive coordinators, it is also not the sign of a well-coached offense.
Year
Total Offense (National Rank)
Scoring Offense (Naitonal Rank)
2021
417.6 (54)
22.8 (102)