Ranking each Duke Blue Devil football offensive coordinator of the last decade
Almost every college football fan believes that they could be a legitimate offensive coordinator. That's why in every program, the most scrutinized assistant coach is the O.C. Certainly, Duke football fans are no different.
When looking back at the past decade of the program, it is rather tough to distinguish the men who have called the offensive plays for the Blue Devils, though. That's because the program hasn't necessarily been a hotbed of offensive innovation.
Since the 2014 season, Duke has ranked no higher than 36th nationally in yards per game and 38th in points per game in any season. That's why no one is going to erect a statue of any recent Duke offensive coordinator.
Now, the hope is that new O.C. Jonathan Brewer can bring some life to the offensive side of the football in 2024. He has spent the last two seasons coaching the quarterbacks at SMU where he helped Preston Stone develop into a quality passer who put up 3,197 yards and 28 TDs with only six interceptions last fall. Now, he will try to work the same magic with Duke's QBs, including Texas transfer Maalik Murphy.
We will have to wait until the fall to see how that combination of coach and player works together. Until then, all we can do is look back at Brewer's predecessors so here's our ranking of the Duke offensive coordinators of the past decade.