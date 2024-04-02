Predicting the entire Duke basketball roster's offseason decisions
The Blue Devils have a lot of decisions to make in the coming weeks
The end of one season always brings the conversation about the next year, and the chatter might even be greater surrounding the roster decisions of the Duke basketball team.
The Blue Devils saw its season come to a disappointing end on Sunday afternoon in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament against NC State and, while the loss is still fresh in the minds of players and coaches, many quickly turned its attention to next season as Duke brings in the top ranked recruiting class, led by Cooper Flagg.
Flagg will be joined by Isaiah Evans, Khaman Maluach, Kon Knueppel, Darren Harris, and Patrick Ngongba II in Durham. It's a well-rounded and versatile group of players, but there are some holes that will need to be filled on the roster.
Ryan Young and Spencer Hubbard, a walk-on that was awarded a scholarship this offseason, are the only two players that no longer have any eligibility remaining and the rest of the roster has many important decisions to make.
Jon Scheyer did not use the transfer portal whatsoever last offseason, not seeing a player leave the program for another team or bringing a player in via the portal to complement the rest of the roster.
That strategy will definitely have to change this offseason if the Blue Devils want to maximize its young talent, but we first look at what Scheyer could retain and lose with his current batch of players.
Jared McCain: NBA Draft
Every NBA Draft expert will tell you that this is a very weak draft class and it feels foolish for some players not to capitalize on that and secure a guaranteed contract. Jared McCain was one of the best freshmen in the country this season and his 41.4-percent 3-point shooting could help any NBA team immediately.
However, there are some concerns about his size translating to the next level, standing at just 6-foot-3 for an NBA shooting guard would be undersized and he would have to improve his defense and ball handling at the next level. Nevertheless, most scouts have a 1st round grade on the California native and, despite all the success and popularity he had at Duke, going to the NBA makes the most sense for his career.
Caleb Foster: Return to Duke
It was upsetting that Caleb Foster never was on the floor during Duke's postseason journey this season. A stress fracture in his ankle suffered in late February sidelined him for the season in the midst of a promising freshman campaign.
It was always expected that Foster was going to be a multi-year player in Durham and starting 15 games this season while averaging 7.7 points and 2.1 assists on 40.6-percent shooting from 3-point range is the perfect jumping off point for a player that could breakout as a sophomore.
It should be a major priority for Jon Scheyer to keep Foster in the fold for next season, perhaps as the team's starting point guard.
Jaylen Blakes: Transfer
Jaylen Blakes has been an awesome player at Duke but you have to imagine he wants a bigger role, which is unlikely to happen as a Blue Devil.
Blakes averaged just 9.1 minutes per game this season, down from 13.1 minutes per contest last season. He's proven to be a very good defender but has limitations to his game offensively. In his final season of eligibility, it makes more sense for him to leave Duke and play somewhere else.
Jeremy Roach: NBA Draft
You just got the feeling that Jeremy Roach knew this was going to be his final ride as a Blue Devil heading into the regular season finale against North Carolina. Yes, Roach does have an extra year of eligibility, but the way he spoke before and after the game against the Tar Heels felt like he knew it was his last time in Cameron.
Mike Krzyzewski, who recruited Roach to Duke, was in attendance for his Senior Night and the tears Roach shed as he came off the court in the final seconds against NC State felt like it was the last time he was going to wear a Duke uniform.
Jeremy Roach tested the NBA Draft waters last season but is not thought of as an NBA player. Maybe with a weaker draft class he could get a look by a franchise, or begin a career playing professionally overseas.
Tyrese Proctor: Return to Duke
The sophomore season of Tyrese Proctor did not go how anybody anticipated. After a strong end to his freshman season, many thought Proctor would breakout as a sophomore and become a lottery pick in this year's draft when he announced his return.
It never worked out that way with his inconsistent play, culminating in a scoreless performance against NC State and missing all nine of his shot attempts.
However, if Proctor returns he would get the keys as Duke's starting point guard and the pairing of him with Foster in the backcourt would compliment the incoming recruiting class perfectly, which does not include a true point guard.
Jaden Schutt: Transfer
Perhaps no player had as strange of a season than Jaden Schutt and he didn't even play in a single game.
The decorated high school shooter has been a non-factor in his Blue Devil career, playing 14 games as a freshman and then red-shirting as a sophomore before having surgery on his left knee during the season.
With our projected returning players and freshmen entering Duke, it makes the most sense for Schutt to start fresh at a new location with three years of eligibility remaining.
Now, we look at the frontcourt players who have decisions to make.