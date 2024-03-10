Predicting Duke NCAA Tournament Seed Based on National Championship Odds
By Reed Wallach
While Duke's regular season ended with a whimper in a loss to rival North Carolina at home, oddsmakers are still bullish on the Blue Devils' chances to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.
The Blue Devils are projected to be either a No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and are seen as a formidable contender to cut down the nets come March.
While Duke won't be able to reach a No. 1 seed, the team can continue to improve its standing in the ACC Tournament, where the Blue Devils enter as the No. 2 seed behind North Carolina. The team is rated incredibly close to the Tar Heels in the betting market, which is also evident in the betting odds below.
Let's take a look at the updated National Championship odds ahead of the 2024 ACC Tournament.
2024 NCAA Tournament odds
Duke has seventh best odds to win National Championship
The Blue Devils are being priced as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, behind the group of contending teams that are vying for the top overall seed.
Assuming the Blue Devils, who only have lost to four ACC opponents this season, can avoid an early exit in Washington D.C. in the ACC Tournament next week, the team is very likely to be on the two line on Selection Sunday.
The Blue Devils have improved its standings in the eyes of advanced metric websites like KenPom to have the analytical profile of a National Champion, as noted here, so the team is firmly in the mix come the 'Big Dance' to make a run.
