Potential landing spot has emerged for Duke basketball McDonald's All-American
The previous runners-up might have a chance at landing a former Blue Devil 5-star recruit
Things have been moving slow on the recruiting trail with some of the Duke basketball transfers but one college basketball insider thinks a clear favorite has emerged for Sean Stewart.
Stewart, who was the final player to enter the transfer portal from the Blue Devils, has taken visits to Ohio State, Cincinnati, and Georgetown and 247Sports insider Travis Branham says those are the three main contenders for the athletic forward.
"The school I'm looking at the closest is the Ohio State Buckeyes," Branham said.
"Jake Diebler recruited Sean Stewart, came in second during the recruitment, coming out of high school, now, obviously, Diebler is the head coach at Ohio State having already got him on a visit and there's a big need for the Buckeyes."
Stewart, a McDonald's All-American, averaged 8.6 minutes, 2.6 points, and 3.2 rebounds per game in his first season with the Blue Devils. His best game came late in the regular season with a 12-point, 5-rebound, 3-block game against NC State.
"They need another guy in the frontcourt and Sean Stewart's power, his strength, his motor, his athleticism would be a massive need for the Buckeyes."
It came as a surprise that Stewart opted to transfer instead of returning to Duke for his sophomore season to play with his high school teammate Cooper Flagg, who is the top ranked freshman entering college next season.
Flagg and Stewart were teammates two seasons ago at Montverde Academy (Fla.), in what was Stewart's senior campaign.
Sean Stewart was a major presence in Cooper Flagg's official visit to Duke, helping the coaching staff secure a commitment from the potential No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft.
No decision date or timeline has been announced from Sean Stewart but his announcement on his next destination should come relatively quickly.