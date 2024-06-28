Pair of Duke basketball teammates traded during second round of NBA Draft
As expected, Paolo Banchero has been the star of the 2022 Duke basketball draft class after being selected No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic but two of his Blue Devil teammates are on the move after 2024 draft day deals.
Wendell Moore, the former Duke basketball captain, was the first player to be traded hours prior to the start of the second round of the NBA Draft on Thursday afternoon.
The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped Moore and the No. 37 overall pick, which was Sweedish international prospect Bobi Klintman, to the Detroit Pistons for the No. 53 overall pick, which became UConn's Cam Spencer.
Moore, a former first round pick in 2022, saw a total of 54 games during his two seasons with the T'Wolves, averaging just 1.1 points and 0.6 rebounds per game. He's only taken 61 shots during his NBA career and has struggled mightily from 3-point range, making just 2-of-23 attempts.
However, he will get an opportunity to earn much more playing time on a rebuilding Pistons roster that is looking to change the culture of the organization.
Shortly after Wendell Moore's trade was announced, another member of that 2021-2022 Blue Devil Final Four squad was traded as AJ Griffin was shipped from the Atlanta Hawks to the Houston Rockets.
The Hawks received the No. 44 pick in the draft, which was eventually traded again to the Miami Heat for the No. 43 pick. Atlanta ended up with Serbia's Nikola Djurisic after the deals.
Griffin, the No. 16 pick in the 2022 draft, had a promising rookie campaign with Atlanta, playing in 72 games and posting 8.9 points per contest on 39-percent shooting from 3-point range. His second season in the league wasn't nearly as smooth, battling injuries to only play 20 games and average 2.4 points.
While the Rockets are looking to take the next step this upcoming season and reach the playoffs, playing time will not be easy to find for Griffin as Houston drafted Kentucky sharpshooter Reed Sheppard with the No. 3 overall pick and have been involved in several trade rumors surrounding superstars.