Mike Krzyzewski is no longer NCAA's all-time wins leader
Tara VanDerveer has passed Mike Krzyzewski as the NCAA's all-time wins leader
Mike Krzyzewski is no longer the all-time wins leader in NCAA Division I basketball after the Stanford women's basketball team defeated Oregon State on Sunday.
The 65-56 victory lifted head coach Tara VanDerVeer ahead of Coach K with 1,203 career victories.
Krzyzewski held the record since 2019 when he passed Tennessee legend Pat Summit.
"This is a tremendous accomplishment for Tara VanDerveer, who is already one of the most accomplished coaches in the history of basketball," the Hall of Famer said in a statement.
"This is yet another milestone to add to an amazing legacy. More important than all the astounding numbers and career accomplishments, she's positively impacted countless lives as a coach and a mentor. Tara remains a true guardian of our sport."
Krzyzewski was in a video montage congratulating VanDerveer after the victory.
Mike Krzyzewski remains as the leader in most Division I men's basketball victories with Kentucky's John Calipari and Kansas' Bill Self as the two leading active coaches, but are still nearly 400 wins behind Coach K.
Recently retired Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim is in second place with 1,015 wins.
Tara VanDerveer is in her 38th season at Stanford and 45th year coaching after beginning her career at Idaho and Ohio State. She has won three National Championships (1990, 1992, 2021) with the Cardinal.
VanDerveer tied the wins record on Friday night with an 88-63 victory against Oregon.
UConn women's head coach Geno Auriemma is right on the heels of Krzyzewski as well with 1,196 victories and will pass the former Blue Devil head coach at some point this season.
Whoever coaches longer between VanDerveer, 70, and Auriemma, 69, will retire with the all-time wins record.
The Stanford women's basketball team defeated Duke earlier this season in California, 82-79 in overtime.