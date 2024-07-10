Major Duke basketball recruit lands gold medal, MVP honors at FIBA U17 World Cup
While Duke basketball freshman Cooper Flagg, the USA Basketball Select Team, and Senior Men's National Team stole the headlines from the youngsters playing internationally over the weekend, a major Blue Devil recruiting target landed Most Valuable Player honors while playing for his country.
Cameron Boozer, one of the twin sons of Duke Hall of Famer Carlos Boozer, was named as the MVP of the FIBA U17 World Cup after Team USA down Italy, 129-88.
Boozer ended the gold medal game with 24 points and 13 rebounds, continuing the perfect record for the Americans in the event and winning its seventh straight title. The 6-foot-9 forward shot 9-of-13 from the field against the Italians.
He averaged 20.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 69.6-percent from the floor. Boozer recorded five double-doubles in the seven games of the event despite playing just 19.2 minutes per game.
Cameron Boozer is ranked as the No. 2 player in the Class of 2025, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, only trailing AJ Dybantsa. Dybantsa was also on Team USA for the FIBA U17 World Cup and averaged 14.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Duke has offered both players as many scouts believe that the two prospects will be top selections in the 2026 NBA Draft.
The Blue Devils had members of its coaching staff in Istanbul recruiting the extremely talented roster comprised of 2025 and 2026 recruits. The program has yet to land a commitment from any player in either class.
Cayden Boozer, the twin brother of Cameron, led the team in assists with 6.4 per contest.
Most of the players on the USA U17 squad will be in North Augusta, South Carolina this week for the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, the most prestigious event on the recruiting circuit each summer. Expect Jon Scheyer and the rest of the Duke basketball coaches to be in attendance trying to secure the next batch of Blue Devils.