Kyle Filipowski trips Harrison Ingram in similar situation as Grayson Allen
The Duke All-American avoided any trouble on the floor after a dangerous play
Well, well, well...we meet again. A Duke basketball player finding himself in a tripping controversy.
This one game in the first half of Saturday's matchup between the Blue Devils and North Carolina and, like in the past, it involved Duke's star.
Kyle Filipowski and Harrison Ingram got tied up and were both on the floor. Ingram was on his way back to the other end of the court as Filipowski was starting to get up and appeared to stick his leg up in an attempt to trip Ingram.
Ingram, combined with Filipowski's leg and the perspiration on the floor, fell back down around halfcourt and the Duke forward also slipped on the sweat as he got back to his feet.
There was no foul on the play and the referees did not go to the monitor to review anything to asses a flagrant foul.
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis pleded with the referees to review the play.
The Tar Heels, after beating the Blue Devils in the first matchup of the season in Chapel Hill, jumped out to a 15-point lead, 30-15, before Duke started to chip away at its deficit and trail, 40-31, at the intermission.
Jae'Lyn Withers' buzzer beater gave the Tar Heels momentum heading back into the locker room.
Kyle Filipowski finished the first half with just four points and four rebounds on 2-of-7 shooting, missing both of his 3-point attempts.
Harrison Ingram, after 21 points in the first matchup, has seven points and six rebounds on 3-of-8 shooting in 18 minutes in the first half.
A North Carolina victory would clinch the ACC regular season title for the Tar Heels and the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament.
Duke would earn a share of the regular season title and would need tiebreakers to fall its way to get the No. 1 seed in Washington D.C. next week.
