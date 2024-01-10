Kyle Filipowski returns to All-American form in Duke basketball blowout win
The Duke basketball team finally saw the Kyle Filipowski return that was expected to be an All-American.
Every great player has an off night but the truly transcendent ones respond in a major way and that's what Kyle Filipowski did on Tuesday night for the Duke basketball program.
Coming off a game in which he was 2-of-12 from the field against Notre Dame with just seven points and five rebounds, Filipowski knew he had to be better against Pittsburgh and he could not have looked different.
The ACC Preseason Player of the Year missed his first shot on the night.
He got the offensive rebound and made a layup.
He didn't miss again.
Filipowski returned to his All-American form by posting 26 points and 10 rebounds on 11-of-12 shooting, but more importantly he didn't miss any of his four attempts from 3-point range.
It tied a career-high in made 3-pointers for the Duke center but he had never been perfect from beyond the arc in that many attempts.
It showed why many experts believed the Blue Devils were one of the favorites to win the National Championship in the preseason. If Filipowski is dominant in the paint, it allows the other players on the court to have so much more room to move on the perimeter.
"I don’t know if there’s really anybody like him in the country in transition," Jon Scheyer said after the 75-53 victory. "He can run to the block and post up early, he can trail and drive, he can trail and shoot three’s, he can set early ball screens."
"He can do so much."
Filipowski ended the first half, which saw Duke lead 48-23, with 17 points and six rebounds while making three 3-pointers
The Blue Devils have several key players and X-Factors that will aid in trying to achieve its goals but it's the potential, efficiency, and attitude of Kyle Filipowski that will allow Duke to reach its potential this season.