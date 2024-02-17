Kyle Filipowski explains how he responds after struggling performances
Kyle Filipowski is taking a new approach when he occasionally struggles
It feels like the Duke basketball team will go just about as far as Kyle Filipowski takes them and he's still learning how to evolve as a player.
When things do not go the way of the potential All-American, he can be sulky and look disinterested at times and it is very apparent on the floor. It can last multiple possessions at a time.
However, Filipowski knows that he has to do a better job keeping his focus and moving on to the next play.
“Sometimes you need a little kick in the butt to get yourself going, and sometimes that’s just how I’m wired," he said after the Blue Devils' victory over Wake Forest on Monday night, which was Duke's third consecutive win.
Filipowski finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds on 8-of-14 shooting as he has averaged 18.5 points per game since only scoring eight points and shooting 2-of-9 against Notre Dame.
“These last two games have been a step for me, just with my mentality," he continued.
"Even when things may not be falling, my three-pointer, or [I commit] a stupid turnover, [I’m] not letting that get me out of my own head and still doing what I can to help this team win because I know they need me just as much as I need them.”
Duke is set to begin a critical three game road trip on Saturday (2:00 p.m. ET, ESPN) against Florida State, with games also coming against Miami and Wake Forest. It would go a very long way to determining if the Blue Devils can win the outright ACC regular season title.
Filipowski will have to be at his best.
"He takes the pressure, the responsibility, that he has for our team. And when he's not playing as
well, he takes that on his shoulders," Jon Scheyer said.
"Basketball is not a sport that you're supposed to be perfect in. For him, it's just embracing that."