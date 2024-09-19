Koa Peat postpones official visit to Duke
Jon Scheyer has been trying to navigate the Duke basketball program through the rough waters of the recruiting circut this fall and his wait to get a highly sought after 5-star prospect on campus got a little longer.
Koa Peat, who was originally slated to take an official visit to Durham this weekend, postponed his trip to the weekend of October 18, according to 247Sports.
Peat is listed as the No. 6 player in the country and has already visited Houston, Arizona State, Michigan, and Arkansas. He has planned visits for Baylor, Texas, Arizona, Duke, and North Carolina.
The news of the 6-foot-8 forward delaying his trip to see the Blue Devils comes just days after Braylon Mullins, a 5-star guard in the Class of 2025, canceled his planned official visit to Duke and will not include the school in his Top-5 finalists.
Duke has been in a recruiting drought, not landing a commitment from a high school prospect in nearly six months. The program is still without a pledge in the Class of 2025 although most of the country is waiting for the decisions of Cameron and Cayden Boozer, who narrowed their options to Miami, Florida, or the Blue Devils.
Koa Peat has held an offer from Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff since August 2023 but has not visited the school either on an unofficial or official visit.
Peat averaged 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.9 steals per game this summer at the FIBA U17 World Cup with Team USA where he teammed up with some of the best players in the nation like Boozer and AJ Dybantsa.
Duke reportedly remains heavily involved with Peat but its pursuit of Cam Boozer, who is ranked as the No. 2 player in the class, could impact its chances with other power forwards.