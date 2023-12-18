Khaman Maluach could be the biggest need for the Duke basketball team
The Duke basketball program is still involved with 7-footer Khaman Maluach and his latest decision could impact the recruiting race for his services.
By Pablo Cong
Duke basketball recruiting target, Khaman Maluach, announced his reclassification and expressed his eagerness to accelerate his path to the NBA.
Maluach, who is ranked as the No. 10 player in the Class of 2025 by On3, made the announcement through ESPN's Jonathan Givony on Sunday evening.
Jon Scheyer was a notable face at the Sunshine Prep Showcase this weekend, where he saw Maluach in person.
Kentucky, UCLA, Kansas and Baylor are also involved with his recruritment while the G-League Ignite and Austrailian NBL are also options.
Duke does have an advantage with Maluach, who plays for NBA Academy Africa, and is mentored by former Blue Devil great Luol Deng, the South Sudan Basketball Federation President. Doing a post-grad year with the NBA Academy Africa is also an option for his future, according to Givony.
Khaman Maluach's skill set aligns seamlessly with the needs of Duke in the frontcourt. He's a fluid athlete who runs the floor effortlessly, has a pair of soft hands, and catches everything. He's an excellent shot blocker with great timing and does something that many don't: keep the ball in play after blocking the shot.
Offensively, he has a developing post-game, with a soft touch around the basket and the ability to stretch the floor with his shooting range to the 3-point stripe, in addition to his feel for the game at such a young age.
Integrating Khaman Maluach into Duke's roster would address the team's immediate needs and set the stage for a dynamic and well-balanced squad. His potential pairing with Duke's crown jewel of the 2024 class, Cooper Flagg, would create a formidable frontcourt that would undoubtedly wreak havoc on opponents.
Duke already owns the top spot in the 2024 recruiting class with Darren Harris, Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba II, and Kon Knueppel -- along with Flagg -- and adding Khaman Maluach would only further add to the legendary run that Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff are on in the recruiting arena.