Jon Scheyer noncommittal on Tyrese Proctor returning as Duke basketball starter
Jon Scheyer is not committing to adding Tyrese Proctor back into the Duke basketball starting lineup.
There is a reason why Jon Scheyer gets paid the big dollars to make the critical decisions for the Duke basketball program and he seems hesitant to make significant changes with the team on a 5-game winning streak.
The one change that could loom for the Blue Devils is what to do with Tyrese Proctor.
Since returning from his ankle injury, the sophomore point guard has come off the bench in both games and saw his minutes increase from 18 against Queens to 27 against Syracuse.
“The Queens game, just to get him back in some game minutes, was great," Jon Scheyer said about Proctor after Duke defeated Syracuse on Tuesday night.
"And then [against Syracuse], we didn't know how many minutes he'd be able to play. He hasn't done much 5-on-5 or anything [in practice]."
Freshman Caleb Foster has been starting in Proctor's place since he suffered the injury and the second-year head coach remains confident in his roster.
"We've been in a good flow," he added.
"We have six starters and so no matter how we start and what we do, we always continue to evaluate. I have confidence in all six of those guys."
But Tyrese Proctor is a major draft prospect and was supposed to be a fixture on this Duke team -- and still will be -- after announcing he was returning after his freshman season.
Scheyer doesn't really care about that or see it that way.
"He’s a guy, he's gonna be in the NBA, and there's people evaluating him all the time," Scheyer explained. "They're not playing for numbers. They're just playing to win."
The numbers haven't been bad, either, since returning from injury. Proctor has posted 11.5 points and 4.0 assists per game and has made 8-of-11 shots, 3-of-5 from 3-point range in Duke's last two victories.
"We're better for it and we'll take off from there," Scheyer said.
We will have to wait much closer until tipoff to see if No. 14 Duke (10-3, 1-1 ACC) will make a change in its starting lineup in South Bend against Notre Dame (6-8, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday night (6:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network).