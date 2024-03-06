Jon Scheyer got flashbacks from Duke basketball last trip to Raleigh against NC State
The Duke basketball head coach had a case of deja vu against the Wolfpack
It felt like the Duke basketball team hit repeat on last year's road game against North Carolina State.
The Blue Devils lost by 24 points, 84-60, against the Wolfpack in early January after digging themselves a 15-0 hole in the first seven minutes of the game and never being able to recover.
Duke would eventually get revenge later in the season with a 71-67 victory in Cameron.
However, Monday night in Raleigh had an all too similar feel.
NC State started the game on a 9-0 run and had the crowd in a frenzy, but the Blue Devils would respond after Jon Scheyer called timeout and rattle off an 11-0 run.
The lead would change hands between the two teams throughout the remainder of the first half but there was no longer an avalanche Duke could not stop.
"It felt a little bit like deja vu the first couple of minutes there, the way the game started off," Scheyer said after his team pulled away with the 79-64 victory.
"I just thought we showed poise, which you have to show against [North Carolina State]."
The Blue Devils got 48 points from its starting backcourt of Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, and Jared McCain but the most surprising contribution of the night came from freshman forward Sean Stewart, who had 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks.
He made 5-of-7 field goals and scored more points and played more minutes than Kyle Filipowski and Mark Mitchell.
No. 9 Duke (24-6, 15-4 ACC) will try and turn the tables on No. 7 North Carolina on Saturday night (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) after the Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils in Chapel Hill in the first meeting of the season between the two rivals. Jon Scheyer's squad will also be trying to earn a share of the ACC regular season title.
