Jon Scheyer claims all Duke basketball transfers were tampered with during season
Jon Scheyer held nothing back when it came to talking about what he experienced this offseason surrounding the transfer portal and the seven Duke basketball players that left the program.
In an appearance on The Devils Den: A Duke Athletics Podcast, the Blue Devil head coach said that each player that left Duke this offseason via the portal was tampered with at some point during the season.
It's a major NCAA violation that isn't enforced given the state of college basketball and the free-for-all that the transfer portal entails.
"There's tampering all the time," Scheyer explained. "I could tell you the seven guys that we had transfer, all seven of them were contacted throughout the season."
UConn head coach Dan Hurley also expressed similar frustrations about other programs contacting his players during the season.
"That's the way it goes. That's the era we are in," Jon Scheyer continued.
The 36-year old also said that he and his staff tried to contact players upon entering the transfer portal but were often denied because players had visits scheduled within hours after joining the portal and committing to other schools days after that.
"You have to be decisive because the process moves quickly."
The Blue Devils saw Jeremy Roach (Baylor), Sean Stewart (Ohio State), Mark Mitchell (Missouri), Jaylen Blakes (Stanford), Christian Reeves (Clemson), TJ Power (Virginia), and Jaden Schutt (Virginia Tech) enter the portal from last year's roster.
There were rumors that Baylor was offering Roach upwards of $1 million in NIL funds, which the 4-year Duke guard later refuted but still committed to the program.
Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster were the only two key rotational pieces to return as Duke brought in Mason Gillis (Purdue), Maliq Brown (Syracuse), Sion James (Tulane), and Cameron Sheffield (Tulsa) from the portal.
Duke will showcase its new roster, headlined by superstar freshman Cooper Flagg, on November 4 against Maine.