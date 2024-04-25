Jon Scheyer calls recent Duke basketball commit is 'skilled, tough and versatile'
The Blue Devil head coach is excited to bring in an All-ACC player to Durham
The first addition of the offseason for the Duke basketball program is now official.
After announcing his verbal commitment to the Blue Devils on Saturday, the team released that Maliq Brown has signed his National Letter of Intent.
Brown, a Syracuse transfer, brings two years of ACC experience to Durham and is a very underrated offensive player with how great his defense has been in the last two seasons.
"Maliq is a skilled, tough and versatile forward who brings a competitive mentality to every game and practice," Jon Scheyer said in a statement.
"He was one of the most efficient offensive players in the country last year at Syracuse, and also one of the best defenders in the ACC while leading the league in steals."
Brown averaged 9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game, shooting 69.8-percent from the field. He had a career-high 26 points against Duke inside Cameron Indoor Stadium in early January.
"Maliq takes pride in doing all the little things that impact winning," Scheyer continued. "A rising junior and All-ACC defender, Maliq brings a team-first mentality and winning instincts that will elevate our group."
Brown was named to the All-ACC Defensive Team and led the conference in steals, becoming the first center ever to lead the ACC in steals.
it's unclear whether he will fill a starting role for the Blue Devils next season but feels more than likely that he will come off the bench with the young talent Duke has entering the program next year.
Duke also added Purdue graduate transfer Mason Gillis in the transfer portal this week but his signing has not been finalized by the team yet. Brown has two years of eligibility remaining while Gillis only has one.
Jon Scheyer still has three open scholarships to use on next year's roster.