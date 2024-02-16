Jon Scheyer believes Duke basketball has long March Madness run brewing
The Duke basketball head coach thinks the Blue Devils have what it takes for a long postseason run
The Duke basketball team has won three straight games since losing to North Carolina and Jon Scheyer thinks his squad has what it takes to make a long journey in the postseason.
Last year, the Blue Devils won nine straight games entering the NCAA Tournament, including winning an ACC Tournament Championship, but were ousted in the Round of 32 by Tennessee.
It was a bitter ending for a team that found its stride but was hurt by injuries late in the year.
However, Scheyer thinks this team has the makeup of one that will make a deep run during March Madness.
"We’ll be right there at the end of this thing," Scheyer explained after Duke's 77-69 victory over Wake Forest.
"That's on us to prove it."
A major turning point in Duke's season will come beginning on Saturday afternoon (2:00 p.m. ET, ESPN) when the Blue Devils embark on a three game road trip that includes Florida State, Miami, and a rematch with the Demon Deacons.
Both the Hurricanes and Wake Forest desperately need to win the game in order to bolster its resume for the NCAA Tournament and Duke is one of the few teams in the ACC that provides a significant win in the eyes of the selection committee.
"I believe in these guys so much. We've been through a lot in the first two years," he continued.
Duke controls its own destiny for the top seed in the ACC Tournament and will learn if what it has already done during the season is good enough for a Top-4 seed in the NCAA Tournament as the committee will release the Top-16 seeds on Saturday afternoon, as if Selection Sunday was happening at that moment.
Most bracket experts have the Blue Devils as high as a No. 3 seed or as low as a No. 5 seed.