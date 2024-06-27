Jayson Tatum says teams will 'regret' passing on Duke basketball star Kyle Filipowski
It was a disappointing night in Brooklyn for Duke basketball star Kyle Filipowski, and that's a severe understatement.
He fell out of the first round in the 2024 NBA Draft and awaits his fate during the second round on Thursday afternoon.
Videos surfaced of him leaving the Barclays Center disappointed with his family after many projections had him as a first round prospect. Some believed as early as April that the 7-footer could have been a lottery selection.
However, despite the tough evening, Jayson Tatum still believes there is a bright future ahead for Filipowski.
"Lot of teams gone regret passing up on Flip," he posted on social media late Wednesday night.
The consensus Second Team All-American is considered by many as one of the best players available in the draft after averaging 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game during his sophomore season.
"I'm super grateful to be here," Filipowski said in a social media video posted by the Duke basketball program prior to the draft.
"It means so much. My 8-year old self is so proud of me for all of those sacrifices and late nights to put myself in this position."
The NBA Draft moves its location to the ESPN studios in Manhattan for the second round, splitting the draft between two days for the first time. It's unclear at this moment whether or not Kyle Filipowski plans on attending.
He was in good spirits earlier in the night when his Duke teammate, Jared McCain, became the No. 16 overall selection by the Philadelphia 76ers.
Filipowski will become the first Duke player to be selected in the second round of the NBA Draft that has been coached by Jon Scheyer after Dereck Lively and Dariq Whitehead were first round picks last season.
The second round of NBA Draft begins at 4:00 p.m. ET (ESPN) as the Toronto Raptors hold the No. 31 overall selection.