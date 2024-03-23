James Madison vs. Duke Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NCAA Tournament Second Round
Duke vs. James Madison NCAA Tournament betting preview. Target the total in Sunday's Round of 32 matchup.
By Reed Wallach
Duke advanced past Vermont in a defensive minded affair, and now faces another elite mid-major in James Madison, who blasted Wisconsin for 40 minutes en route to a convincing victory.
The Blue Devils will look to punch a berth to the Sweet 16 by beating a second straight double digit seed, but this James Madison is on the nation’s longest winning streak with an elite defense, so don’t expect a rollover. However, the Blue Devils' overwhelming talent will look to win out come Sunday.
But will it? Let’s break it all down using FanDuel Sportsbook odds.
If you sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook, you will get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first wager of just $5! Get started below.
James Madison vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total
Duke vs. James Madison Betting Trends
- James Madison is 19-14 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Duke is 18-14 ATS this season
- James Madison has gone OVER in three of four games as an underdog this season
- Duke has gone UNDER in eight of the last 10 games
James Madison vs. Duke How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 24
- Game Time: 5:15 PM EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- James Madison Record: 31-3
- Duke Record: 24-8
James Madison vs. Duke Key Players to Watch
James Madison
TJ Bickerstaff: The big man had 12 points, nine rebounds and forced two steals in the double digit win against Wisconsin. He’ll be tasked with slowing down Kyle Filipowski, but on the other side his ability to put pressure on the rim can open up the floor for the rest of the Dukes, he’s a 62% field goal shooter while going to the line nearly five times per game.
Duke
Kyle Filipowski: It was a strange first round stat line for Filipowski, scoring only three points but providing great defense with three blocks and grabbing 12 rebounds. However, the Blue Devils will need a lot more firepower on Sunday against James Madison. The Dukes are a disciplined defense along the perimeter, can the sophomore big man be utilized as a pick-and-roll threat.
James Madison vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
This game has a total nearing 150, but this Duke is far from the high octane offense that we expect in prior years. The Blue Devils play slow, bottom 100 in KenPom’s adjusted tempo grade, and reliant on fantastic execution in the halfcourt.
However, James Madison is an elite defense. Top 20 in effective field goal percentage allowed (second in 3-point percentage) while funneling teams inside the arc. In terms of raw defensive efficiency, JMU is 11th in that mark.
Duke has been sharp in its transition defense and forcing teams to work in the halfcourt, and I believe that the team's ability to clean the glass and play sound defense (44th in opponent free-throw rate) will play a role in this one.
I believe the game is played on Duke’s terms in the halfcourt and it’s more of a defensive minded affair.
Give me the under in the Round of 32.
Don't miss out on any of BetSided's March Madness coverage!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!