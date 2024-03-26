Is Bet365 NC Bonus Better Than FanDuel vs DraftKings Promo?
Learn how you can claim $650 in bonus bets in a matter of minutes at North Carolina's best sportsbooks
Bet365 isn’t a household name like FanDuel or DraftKings, but it’s still a sportsbook worth getting excited about!
Since you might not have heard much about Bet365, we’re here to answer all of your questions, including how it stacks up against the best sportsbooks in the industry.
How to Claim Bet365 Promo in North Carolina
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus at Bet365:
- Click this link and sign up for Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more into your account
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
You can bet on anything you want and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses.
That bonus will hit your account no matter what – as long as you deposit $10+ and bet $5+ on any game.
Bet365 Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. Deposit
Min. First Bet
Age Requirement
$200 Bonus
$10
$5
21+
Is Bet365 Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. Bet365 was one of the first sportsbooks to go live in North Carolina on March 11, 2024.
It’s licensed and regulated by the North Carolina Lottery Commission.
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in North Carolina
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus at FanDuel:
- Click this link and sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
Once you’ve deposited $10+ and put $5+ on your first bet, you’ll be guaranteed to get your bonus!
FanDuel Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. Deposit
Min. First Bet
Age Requirement
$200 Bonus
$10
$5
21+
Is FanDuel Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. FanDuel was part of the first wave of sportsbooks that launched in North Carolina on March 11, 2024.
How to Claim DraftKings Promo in North Carolina
Here’s how you can claim your $250 bonus at DraftKings:
- Click this link and sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
You’ll instantly get $250 in bonus bets once you meet the minimum requirements listed above!
DraftKings Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. Deposit
Min. First Bet
Age Requirement
$250 Bonus
$10
$5
21+
Is DraftKings Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. DraftKings went live in North Carolina on March 11 as one of the first sportsbooks to be licensed by the state.
What Are Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are house credits that allow you to bet on sports without risking your own money.
If you win a bet you place with bonus funds, you’ll get your winnings in cash that you can choose to withdraw or use to bet again.
How to Use Bonus Bets?
You’ll see an option to use your bonus funds any time you go to place a bet at these sportsbooks.
Make sure you click the option to apply your bonus and then place the bet!
Just keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after you initially receive them, so don’t let any go to waste.
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. Mobile sports betting became legal in North Carolina on March 11, 2024.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes. Some states restrict wagering on in-state college teams or college props, but that’s not the case in North Carolina.
You can bet on all of your favorite college teams, which is great news with March Madness heating up!
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
FanDuel and DraftKings are the most popular sportsbooks in the U.S. so there’s an argument to be made that they’re the ‘best’ sportsbooks.
DraftKings takes the crown for me, due to the fact that they have the biggest welcome bonus in the state along with a rewards program and years of experience as an industry leader.
But the choice is up to you!
Each sportsbook in your state has exclusive odds, promotions and bonuses, which means it’s valuable to have access to all of them!
That way, you can shop for the best odds while taking advantage of tons of bonuses and boosts.
You already know how to sign up with Bet365, FanDuel and DraftKings and claim those bonus offers.
So let’s make sure you don’t miss out on the offer at BetMGM!
Here’s what you need to do at BetMGM:
Click this link to sign up with BetMGM. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more. You’ll get $150 in bonus bets!
